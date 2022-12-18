Who's Playing

Iona @ New Mexico

Current Records: Iona 7-2; New Mexico 10-0

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos will be playing at home against the Iona Gaels at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. New Mexico is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Things were close when the Lobos and the San Francisco Dons clashed on Monday, but New Mexico ultimately edged out the opposition 67-64.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Iona beat the Princeton Tigers 70-64 on Tuesday.

Their wins bumped New Mexico to 10-0 and Iona to 7-2. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New Mexico won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.