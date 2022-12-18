Who's Playing
Iona @ New Mexico
Current Records: Iona 7-2; New Mexico 10-0
What to Know
The New Mexico Lobos will be playing at home against the Iona Gaels at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. New Mexico is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
Things were close when the Lobos and the San Francisco Dons clashed on Monday, but New Mexico ultimately edged out the opposition 67-64.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Iona beat the Princeton Tigers 70-64 on Tuesday.
Their wins bumped New Mexico to 10-0 and Iona to 7-2. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
New Mexico won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 13, 2018 - New Mexico 90 vs. Iona 83