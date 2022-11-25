Who's Playing

Jacksonville State @ New Mexico

Current Records: Jacksonville State 2-2; New Mexico 3-0

What to Know

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will take on the New Mexico Lobos at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at The Pit. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Jacksonville State can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They took their contest against the Elon Phoenix on Tuesday by a conclusive 78-53 score.

Meanwhile, New Mexico made easy work of the SMU Mustangs last Tuesday and carried off an 84-63 win. The Lobos' success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Josiah Allick, who had 18 points in addition to nine rebounds, and guard Jaelen House, who had 18 points and five assists.

Their wins bumped the Gamecocks to 2-2 and New Mexico to 3-0. Both Jacksonville State and New Mexico have easy wins in recent memory. We'll see which one's ego takes a hit when they face off.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.