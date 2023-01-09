Who's Playing

Oral Roberts @ New Mexico

Current Records: Oral Roberts 13-3; New Mexico 14-2

What to Know

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will square off against the #21 New Mexico Lobos on the road at 9 p.m. ET Monday at The Pit. Oral Roberts should still be riding high after a win, while the Lobos will be looking to right the ship.

Oral Roberts sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 74-71 victory over the UMKC Kangaroos this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, New Mexico came up short against the UNLV Rebels this past Saturday, falling 84-77. That makes it the first time this season New Mexico has let down their home crowd. A silver lining for them was the play of forward Morris Udeze, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 13 boards.

Oral Roberts is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Golden Eagles are now 13-3 while the Lobos sit at 14-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Oral Roberts comes into the matchup boasting the ninth most points per game in college basketball at 84.3. New Mexico is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 16th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 82.6 on average. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring contest.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.45

Odds

The Lobos are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lobos as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Mexico won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.