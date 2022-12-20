Who's Playing

Prairie View A&M @ New Mexico

Current Records: Prairie View A&M 4-7; New Mexico 11-0

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at The Pit. New Mexico is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

The Lobos were able to grind out a solid victory over the Iona Gaels on Sunday, winning 82-74. New Mexico can attribute much of their success to guard Jaelen House, who had 22 points and five assists, and guard KJ Jenkins, who had 17 points.

Meanwhile, Prairie View A&M was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 81-76 to the Montana Grizzlies.

New Mexico is the favorite in this one, with an expected 17.5-point margin of victory. If their 6-3-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

New Mexico's win brought them up to 11-0 while the Panthers' loss pulled them down to 4-7. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Lobos rank 26th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.30% on the season. Less enviably, Prairie View A&M has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 29th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Prairie View A&M.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Lobos are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Mexico won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.