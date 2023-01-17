Who's Playing
San Jose State @ New Mexico
Current Records: San Jose State 12-6; New Mexico 16-2
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the San Jose State Spartans will be on the road. SJSU and the New Mexico Lobos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at The Pit. The teams split their matchups last year, with New Mexico winning the first 86-70 at home and the Spartans taking the second 71-55.
SJSU netted a 74-64 win over the Fresno State Bulldogs last Tuesday. SJSU can attribute much of their success to guard Alvaro Cardenas Torre, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 20 points and nine assists. Cardenas Torre had some trouble finding his footing against the Nevada Wolf Pack two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction. Cardenas Torre's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, New Mexico was able to grind out a solid victory over the San Diego State Aztecs this past Saturday, winning 76-67. The Lobos got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jaelen House (29), guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. (22), guard Javonte Johnson (10), and forward Morris Udeze (10). That makes it three consecutive games in which Morris Udeze has had at least ten rebounds.
The Spartans are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped SJSU to 12-6 and New Mexico to 16-2. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.87
Odds
The Lobos are a big 10-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
New Mexico have won nine out of their last 14 games against San Jose State.
- Feb 20, 2022 - San Jose State 71 vs. New Mexico 55
- Jan 28, 2022 - New Mexico 86 vs. San Jose State 70
- Jan 23, 2021 - San Jose State 83 vs. New Mexico 71
- Jan 21, 2021 - New Mexico 67 vs. San Jose State 51
- Mar 04, 2020 - New Mexico 79 vs. San Jose State 66
- Jan 21, 2020 - New Mexico 86 vs. San Jose State 59
- Jan 01, 2020 - San Jose State 88 vs. New Mexico 85
- Feb 26, 2019 - San Jose State 89 vs. New Mexico 82
- Feb 13, 2019 - New Mexico 92 vs. San Jose State 60
- Feb 03, 2018 - New Mexico 71 vs. San Jose State 68
- Jan 06, 2018 - New Mexico 80 vs. San Jose State 47
- Feb 04, 2017 - San Jose State 78 vs. New Mexico 68
- Feb 13, 2016 - New Mexico 74 vs. San Jose State 58
- Jan 23, 2016 - New Mexico 83 vs. San Jose State 64