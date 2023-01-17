Who's Playing

San Jose State @ New Mexico

Current Records: San Jose State 12-6; New Mexico 16-2

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the San Jose State Spartans will be on the road. SJSU and the New Mexico Lobos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at The Pit. The teams split their matchups last year, with New Mexico winning the first 86-70 at home and the Spartans taking the second 71-55.

SJSU netted a 74-64 win over the Fresno State Bulldogs last Tuesday. SJSU can attribute much of their success to guard Alvaro Cardenas Torre, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 20 points and nine assists. Cardenas Torre had some trouble finding his footing against the Nevada Wolf Pack two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction. Cardenas Torre's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, New Mexico was able to grind out a solid victory over the San Diego State Aztecs this past Saturday, winning 76-67. The Lobos got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jaelen House (29), guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. (22), guard Javonte Johnson (10), and forward Morris Udeze (10). That makes it three consecutive games in which Morris Udeze has had at least ten rebounds.

The Spartans are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped SJSU to 12-6 and New Mexico to 16-2. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.87

Odds

The Lobos are a big 10-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Mexico have won nine out of their last 14 games against San Jose State.