Who's Playing

South Alabama @ New Mexico

Current Records: South Alabama 1-0; New Mexico 1-0

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos will stay at home another game and welcome the South Alabama Jaguars at 9 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at The Pit. New Mexico has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The Lobos beat the Southern Utah Thunderbirds 89-81 on Monday.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for South Alabama at home against the Mobile Rams on Wednesday as the team secured a 97-59 victory.

The wins brought New Mexico up to 1-0 and South Alabama to 1-0. Two last-season stats to keep an eye on: New Mexico is stumbling into the matchup with the 42nd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.3 on average. But the Jaguars enter the contest with 71.6 points per game on average, good for 30th best in college basketball. Maybe that strength will give South Alabama the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.10

Odds

The Lobos are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lobos as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.