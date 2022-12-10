Who's Playing

Texas-San Antonio @ New Mexico

Current Records: Texas-San Antonio 5-3; New Mexico 8-0

What to Know

After a six-game homestand, the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners will be on the road. They will square off against the New Mexico Lobos at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Pit. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Roadrunners didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Incarnate Word Cardinals last Monday, but they still walked away with a 68-62 victory.

Meanwhile, New Mexico took their matchup at home on Tuesday with ease, bagging a 102-63 win over the Western New Mexico Mustangs.

The wins brought Texas-San Antonio up to 5-3 and the Lobos to 8-0. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Texas-San Antonio has only been able to knock down 41.20% percent of their shots, which is the 33rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. New Mexico's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the 14th most points per game in college basketball at 84.6.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.