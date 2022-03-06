Who's Playing

UNLV @ New Mexico

Current Records: UNLV 17-12; New Mexico 12-18

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos may be playing at home this past Saturday, but the experts are forecasting a 3.5-point loss. New Mexico and the UNLV Rebels will face off in a Mountain West battle at 11 p.m. ET at The Pit. The Lobos haven't won a game against UNLV since Feb. 25 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

New Mexico was close but no cigar last Monday as they fell 71-68 to the Fresno State Bulldogs. The losing side was boosted by guard Jamal Mashburn Jr., who had 27 points.

Meanwhile, UNLV was able to grind out a solid victory over the Wyoming Cowboys this past Wednesday, winning 64-57. UNLV's forward Royce Hamm Jr. filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 17 points and ten boards.

The Lobos suffered a grim 85-56 defeat to the Rebels in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe New Mexico will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday at 11 p.m. ET Where: The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

The Pit -- Albuquerque, New Mexico Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $58.82

Odds

The Rebels are a 3.5-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UNLV have won nine out of their last 13 games against New Mexico.

Jan 11, 2022 - UNLV 85 vs. New Mexico 56

Jan 18, 2021 - UNLV 53 vs. New Mexico 46

Jan 16, 2021 - UNLV 77 vs. New Mexico 54

Feb 15, 2020 - UNLV 78 vs. New Mexico 73

Jan 18, 2020 - UNLV 99 vs. New Mexico 78

Jan 22, 2019 - UNLV 74 vs. New Mexico 58

Jan 08, 2019 - UNLV 80 vs. New Mexico 69

Feb 25, 2018 - New Mexico 91 vs. UNLV 90

Jan 17, 2018 - New Mexico 85 vs. UNLV 81

Feb 01, 2017 - New Mexico 80 vs. UNLV 77

Jan 10, 2017 - UNLV 71 vs. New Mexico 66

Feb 02, 2016 - New Mexico 87 vs. UNLV 83

Jan 12, 2016 - UNLV 86 vs. New Mexico 74

Injury Report for New Mexico

Emmanuel Kuac: Out for the Season (Lower Leg)

Injury Report for UNLV