Who's Playing
Wyoming @ New Mexico
Regular Season Records: Wyoming 9-21; New Mexico 21-10
What to Know
The Wyoming Cowboys and the New Mexico Lobos are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 8 at Thomas & Mack Center in the first round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament. Wyoming might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
This past Saturday, the Cowboys lost to the San Diego State Aztecs on the road by a decisive 67-50 margin. Guard Hunter Maldonado had a rough night: he finished with only three points on 1-for-11 shooting in his 39 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the Lobos came up short against the Colorado State Rams last week, falling 92-84. The losing side was boosted by forward Morris Udeze, who had 25 points along with seven rebounds.
A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wyoming has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.90% from the floor on average, which is the 44th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. New Mexico's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 48.60% field goal percentage, good for 15th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lobos are a solid 7-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New Mexico have won ten out of their last 17 games against Wyoming.
- Feb 14, 2023 - Wyoming 70 vs. New Mexico 56
- Dec 31, 2022 - New Mexico 76 vs. Wyoming 75
- Feb 15, 2022 - New Mexico 75 vs. Wyoming 66
- Jan 22, 2022 - Wyoming 93 vs. New Mexico 91
- Feb 19, 2021 - Wyoming 79 vs. New Mexico 67
- Feb 17, 2021 - Wyoming 83 vs. New Mexico 74
- Feb 08, 2020 - New Mexico 97 vs. Wyoming 68
- Dec 07, 2019 - New Mexico 79 vs. Wyoming 65
- Mar 13, 2019 - New Mexico 78 vs. Wyoming 68
- Mar 09, 2019 - Wyoming 88 vs. New Mexico 81
- Jan 19, 2019 - New Mexico 83 vs. Wyoming 53
- Mar 08, 2018 - New Mexico 85 vs. Wyoming 75
- Feb 20, 2018 - New Mexico 119 vs. Wyoming 114
- Jan 10, 2018 - New Mexico 75 vs. Wyoming 66
- Feb 25, 2017 - Wyoming 82 vs. New Mexico 71
- Jan 21, 2017 - New Mexico 78 vs. Wyoming 71
- Jan 16, 2016 - Wyoming 70 vs. New Mexico 68