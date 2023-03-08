Who's Playing

Wyoming @ New Mexico

Regular Season Records: Wyoming 9-21; New Mexico 21-10

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys and the New Mexico Lobos are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 8 at Thomas & Mack Center in the first round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament. Wyoming might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

This past Saturday, the Cowboys lost to the San Diego State Aztecs on the road by a decisive 67-50 margin. Guard Hunter Maldonado had a rough night: he finished with only three points on 1-for-11 shooting in his 39 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Lobos came up short against the Colorado State Rams last week, falling 92-84. The losing side was boosted by forward Morris Udeze, who had 25 points along with seven rebounds.

A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wyoming has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.90% from the floor on average, which is the 44th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. New Mexico's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 48.60% field goal percentage, good for 15th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Odds

The Lobos are a solid 7-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Mexico have won ten out of their last 17 games against Wyoming.