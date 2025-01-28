Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Incarnate Word Cardinals @ New Orleans Privateers

Current Records: Incarnate Word 9-11, New Orleans 4-16

How To Watch

What to Know

Incarnate Word and New Orleans are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Southland battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Lakefront Arena. The Cardinals are limping into the matchup on a six-game losing streak.

Incarnate Word is headed into the contest having just suffered their biggest defeat since December 10, 2024 on Saturday. They suffered a painful 86-63 loss at the hands of SE Louisiana.

Meanwhile, New Orleans couldn't handle Houston Chr. on Saturday and fell 86-76. The Privateers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though they lost, New Orleans was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Incarnate Word's defeat dropped their record down to 9-11. As for New Orleans, their loss dropped their record down to 4-16.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's match: Incarnate Word has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for New Orleans, though, as they've only made 31.5% of their threes this season. Given Incarnate Word's sizable advantage in that area, New Orleans will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, Incarnate Word is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last six times they've played.

Odds

Incarnate Word is a 3.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans and Incarnate Word both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.