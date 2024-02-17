Who's Playing

Lamar Cardinals @ New Orleans Privateers

Current Records: Lamar 13-11, New Orleans 8-17

Lamar is 2-7 against the Privateers since January of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Southland battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Lakefront Arena. Lamar is no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

The point spread may have favored Lamar last Monday, but the final result did not. They took a 76-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cardinals.

Meanwhile, the Privateers also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to the Demons by a score of 70-59. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for New Orleans in their matchups with the Demons: they've now lost three in a row.

The Cardinals' defeat dropped their record down to 13-11. As for the Privateers, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-17 record this season.

Going forward, Lamar is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on New Orleans against the spread have faith in an upset since their 7-14 ATS record can't hold a candle to Lamar's 14-7-1.

Everything went Lamar's way against the Privateers in their previous matchup back in January as the Cardinals made off with a 98-73 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Lamar since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Lamar is a solid 5.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160 points.

New Orleans has won 7 out of their last 9 games against Lamar.