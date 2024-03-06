Who's Playing

McNeese State Cowboys @ New Orleans Privateers

Current Records: McNeese State 27-3, New Orleans 9-21

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana

What to Know

McNeese State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the New Orleans Privateers will face off in a Southland battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Lakefront Arena. McNeese State's defense has only allowed 61.6 points per game this season, so New Orleans' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact McNeese State proved on Monday. They enjoyed a cozy 87-69 victory over the Huskies. The over/under was set at 156 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, the Privateers couldn't handle the Islanders on Monday and fell 73-60.

The Cowboys' victory was their 17th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 27-3. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.4 points per game. As for the Privateers, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 12 of their last 14 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-21 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: McNeese State just can't miss this season, having made 48.5% of their shots per game. It's a different story for New Orleans, though, as they've only made 41.8% of their shots this season. Given McNeese State's sizable advantage in that area, New Orleans will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for McNeese State against New Orleans in their previous matchup back in January as the squad secured a 102-65 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for McNeese State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

New Orleans and McNeese State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.