Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ New Orleans Privateers

Current Records: SE Louisiana 7-8, New Orleans 2-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the SE Louisiana Lions and the New Orleans Privateers are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lakefront Arena. The Lions will be strutting in after a win while the Privateers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Monday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, SE Louisiana beat UT-Rio Grande Valley 79-75.

Meanwhile, New Orleans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their ninth straight loss. They took a 97-83 hit to the loss column at the hands of TX A&M-CC. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

SE Louisiana's victory bumped their record up to 7-8. As for New Orleans, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-13.

SE Louisiana came up short against New Orleans when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 78-66. Can SE Louisiana avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

SE Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.