Who's Playing
SE Louisiana Lions @ New Orleans Privateers
Current Records: SE Louisiana 7-8, New Orleans 2-13
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the SE Louisiana Lions and the New Orleans Privateers are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lakefront Arena. The Lions will be strutting in after a win while the Privateers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
On Monday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, SE Louisiana beat UT-Rio Grande Valley 79-75.
Meanwhile, New Orleans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their ninth straight loss. They took a 97-83 hit to the loss column at the hands of TX A&M-CC. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.
SE Louisiana's victory bumped their record up to 7-8. As for New Orleans, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-13.
SE Louisiana came up short against New Orleans when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 78-66. Can SE Louisiana avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
SE Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.
