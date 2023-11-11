Who's Playing
Southern-NOLA Knights @ New Orleans Privateers
Current Records: Southern-NOLA 0-0, New Orleans 1-0
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana
What to Know
The New Orleans Privateers will host the Southern-NOLA Knights to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 5:00 p.m. ET on November 11th at Lakefront Arena.
Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Southern-NOLA were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 34 rebounds per game. However, it's not like New Orleans struggles in that department as they've been even better at 46 per game.
Looking back to last season, Southern-NOLA finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, New Orleans sure didn't have their best season, finishing 10-19.