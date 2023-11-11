Who's Playing

Southern-NOLA Knights @ New Orleans Privateers

Current Records: Southern-NOLA 0-0, New Orleans 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

What to Know

The New Orleans Privateers will host the Southern-NOLA Knights to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 5:00 p.m. ET on November 11th at Lakefront Arena.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Southern-NOLA were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 34 rebounds per game. However, it's not like New Orleans struggles in that department as they've been even better at 46 per game.

Looking back to last season, Southern-NOLA finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, New Orleans sure didn't have their best season, finishing 10-19.