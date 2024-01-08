Who's Playing

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions @ New Orleans Privateers

Current Records: Texas A&M-Commerce 6-8, New Orleans 5-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions and the New Orleans Privateers are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 8th at Lakefront Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.3% worse than the opposition, a fact Texas A&M-Commerce found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 73-67 to the Cowboys. Texas A&M-Commerce has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, New Orleans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 73-68 loss to the Lions. The game was a 36-36 toss-up at halftime, but New Orleans was outscored by SE Louisiana in the second.

The Lions' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-8. As for the Privateers, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-9 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's match: Texas A&M-Commerce have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.4 threes per game. It's a different story for New Orleans, though, as they've been averaging only 5.3 threes per game. Given Texas A&M-Commerce's sizeable advantage in that area, New Orleans will need to find a way to close that gap.

Texas A&M-Commerce is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Texas A&M-Commerce is playing on the road, but their 2-5 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

New Orleans is a 3-point favorite against Texas A&M-Commerce, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Privateers, as the game opened with the Privateers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans and Texas A&M-Commerce both have 1 win in their last 2 games.