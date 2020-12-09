The Campbell Fighting Camels will look to stay perfect on the season when they battle the New Orleans Privateers in Jacksonville, Fla., on Wednesday. Campbell (2-0) is coming off an 80-78 victory over Jacksonville on Tuesday, while New Orleans (1-3) downed Florida National 74-57. The Fighting Camels and Privateers meet for just the second time. Campbell defeated New Orleans 71-69 in the quarterfinal round of the College Basketball Invitational in Buies Creek, La., in 2018.

Tip-off from Swisher Gym is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. New Orleans coach Mark Slessinger is 122-153 at the school, while coach Kevin McGeehan is 107-124 at Campbell. The Fighting Camels are 3.5-point favorites in the latest New Orleans vs. Campbell odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 142.5. Before making any Campbell vs. New Orleans picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,700 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It's also off to a fast start in the 2020-21 season, going 5-1 on all its top-rated picks and returning over $400.

Now, the model has set its sights on New Orleans vs. Campbell. Here are the college basketball lines from William Hill and trends for Campbell vs. New Orleans:

New Orleans vs. Campbell spread: Campbell -3.5

New Orleans vs. Campbell over-under: 142.5 points



NO: The Privateers are hitting 42.5 percent of their shots from the floor

CU: Sophomore guard Messiah Thompson had five double-figure scoring games in 2019-20

Why Campbell can cover



The Fighting Camels have had a lot of success in recent tournaments. Campbell has won at least two games and claimed at least a share of the tournament title in three of its last four in-season tournaments. Junior guard Cedric Henderson Jr. got the Fighting Camels off to a fast start at the Dolphin Classic with a team-high 26 points on Tuesday. He was 11-for-16 from the floor, including a 3-for-5 performance at the 3-point line. For the season, Henderson is averaging 19.5 points per game.

Also helping boost Campbell was senior guard Jordan Whitfield, who is averaging 14 points per game. Against Jacksonville, Whitfield poured in 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range. Last season, he averaged 8.8 points and 2.4 assists per game. He was also nearly automatic at the free throw line, hitting 89.2 percent of his free throws.

Why New Orleans can cover

The Privateers are coming off their first win of the season on Tuesday as redshirt junior guard Damion Rosser scored 22 points. For the season, Rosser is averaging 16.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds against Louisiana on Dec. 2. Rosser averaged 11.3 points, 3.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds in seven games last season. He reached double figures in five games, posting a season-high 14 points three times.

Senior guard Troy Green has also been instrumental in the Privateers' offensive success. Green recorded a double-double against Florida National on Tuesday with 18 points and 12 rebounds. He is averaging 12.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, two assists and 1.5 steals in just 28.8 minutes per game. Last year, he appeared in all 30 games with 28 starts, averaging 14.6 points. He had four games with three or more steals, including six against Nicholls on Jan. 25.

How to make New Orleans vs. Campbell picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with both teams projected to score 144 combined points.

