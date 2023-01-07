Who's Playing

Houston Christian @ New Orleans

Current Records: Houston Christian 4-11; New Orleans 4-9

What to Know

Get ready for a Southland battle as the Houston Christian Huskies and the New Orleans Privateers will face off at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lakefront Arena. If the matchup is anything like Houston Christian's 101-96 win from their previous meeting in December, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Huskies ended up a good deal behind the Southeastern Louisiana Lions when they played on Thursday, losing 71-59.

Meanwhile, everything went New Orleans' way against the Lamar Cardinals on Thursday as they made off with an 81-55 victory.

Houston Christian is now 4-11 while New Orleans sits at 4-9. New Orleans is 0-3 after wins this year, and Houston Christian is 3-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New Orleans have won seven out of their last nine games against Houston Christian.