Who's Playing

Houston Christian @ New Orleans

Current Records: Houston Christian 4-11; New Orleans 4-9

What to Know

Get ready for a Southland battle as the Houston Christian Huskies and the New Orleans Privateers will face off at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lakefront Arena. If the matchup is anything like Houston Christian's 101-96 win from their previous meeting in December, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Huskies ended up a good deal behind the Southeastern Louisiana Lions when they played on Thursday, losing 71-59.

Meanwhile, everything went New Orleans' way against the Lamar Cardinals on Thursday as they made off with an 81-55 victory.

Houston Christian is now 4-11 while New Orleans sits at 4-9. New Orleans is 0-3 after wins this year, and Houston Christian is 3-7 after losses.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
  • Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New Orleans have won seven out of their last nine games against Houston Christian.

  • Dec 30, 2022 - Houston Christian 101 vs. New Orleans 96
  • Mar 02, 2022 - New Orleans 75 vs. Houston Christian 74
  • Jan 27, 2022 - New Orleans 77 vs. Houston Christian 66
  • Jan 07, 2022 - New Orleans 81 vs. Houston Christian 65
  • Jan 15, 2020 - New Orleans 106 vs. Houston Christian 98
  • Jan 05, 2019 - New Orleans 81 vs. Houston Christian 76
  • Dec 30, 2017 - New Orleans 64 vs. Houston Christian 57
  • Jan 19, 2017 - New Orleans 72 vs. Houston Christian 64
  • Jan 16, 2016 - Houston Christian 73 vs. New Orleans 69