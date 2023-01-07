Who's Playing
Houston Christian @ New Orleans
Current Records: Houston Christian 4-11; New Orleans 4-9
What to Know
Get ready for a Southland battle as the Houston Christian Huskies and the New Orleans Privateers will face off at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lakefront Arena. If the matchup is anything like Houston Christian's 101-96 win from their previous meeting in December, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Huskies ended up a good deal behind the Southeastern Louisiana Lions when they played on Thursday, losing 71-59.
Meanwhile, everything went New Orleans' way against the Lamar Cardinals on Thursday as they made off with an 81-55 victory.
Houston Christian is now 4-11 while New Orleans sits at 4-9. New Orleans is 0-3 after wins this year, and Houston Christian is 3-7 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana
Series History
New Orleans have won seven out of their last nine games against Houston Christian.
- Dec 30, 2022 - Houston Christian 101 vs. New Orleans 96
- Mar 02, 2022 - New Orleans 75 vs. Houston Christian 74
- Jan 27, 2022 - New Orleans 77 vs. Houston Christian 66
- Jan 07, 2022 - New Orleans 81 vs. Houston Christian 65
- Jan 15, 2020 - New Orleans 106 vs. Houston Christian 98
- Jan 05, 2019 - New Orleans 81 vs. Houston Christian 76
- Dec 30, 2017 - New Orleans 64 vs. Houston Christian 57
- Jan 19, 2017 - New Orleans 72 vs. Houston Christian 64
- Jan 16, 2016 - Houston Christian 73 vs. New Orleans 69