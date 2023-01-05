Who's Playing
Lamar @ New Orleans
Current Records: Lamar 4-10; New Orleans 3-9
What to Know
The New Orleans Privateers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Privateers and the Lamar Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Lakefront Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
New Orleans was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 101-96 to the Houston Christian Huskies.
Meanwhile, Lamar's 2022 ended with an 81-62 defeat against the McNeese State Cowboys this past Saturday.
New Orleans is now 3-9 while Lamar sits at 4-10. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: New Orleans has allowed their opponents to shoot 51.40% from the floor on average, which is the 362nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Cardinals have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 17th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
New Orleans have won five out of their last six games against Lamar.
- Jan 02, 2020 - Lamar 74 vs. New Orleans 67
- Mar 14, 2019 - New Orleans 76 vs. Lamar 72
- Jan 09, 2019 - New Orleans 78 vs. Lamar 71
- Jan 03, 2018 - New Orleans 72 vs. Lamar 62
- Jan 05, 2017 - New Orleans 66 vs. Lamar 62
- Jan 04, 2016 - New Orleans 68 vs. Lamar 64