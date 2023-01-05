Who's Playing

Lamar @ New Orleans

Current Records: Lamar 4-10; New Orleans 3-9

What to Know

The New Orleans Privateers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Privateers and the Lamar Cardinals will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Lakefront Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

New Orleans was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 101-96 to the Houston Christian Huskies.

Meanwhile, Lamar's 2022 ended with an 81-62 defeat against the McNeese State Cowboys this past Saturday.

New Orleans is now 3-9 while Lamar sits at 4-10. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: New Orleans has allowed their opponents to shoot 51.40% from the floor on average, which is the 362nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Cardinals have experienced some struggles of their own as they are 17th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New Orleans have won five out of their last six games against Lamar.