Who's Playing
McNeese State @ New Orleans
Current Records: McNeese State 6-19; New Orleans 6-17
What to Know
The New Orleans Privateers are 12-3 against the McNeese State Cowboys since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. New Orleans and McNeese State will face off in a Southland battle at 5 p.m. ET at Lakefront Arena. The Privateers won both of their matches against McNeese State last season (88-75 and 82-78) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
New Orleans was expected to have a tough go of it on Thursday, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 84-59 punch to the gut against the Nicholls State Colonels.
Meanwhile, the Southeastern Louisiana Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday McNeese State proved too difficult a challenge. The Cowboys sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 69-66 victory.
The Privateers are now 6-17 while McNeese State sits at 6-19. McNeese State is 1-4 after wins this year, and New Orleans is 4-12 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Ticket Cost: $19.95
Odds
The Cowboys are a slight 2-point favorite against the Privateers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
New Orleans have won 12 out of their last 15 games against McNeese State.
- Mar 10, 2022 - New Orleans 82 vs. McNeese State 78
- Feb 19, 2022 - New Orleans 88 vs. McNeese State 75
- Jan 30, 2022 - New Orleans 84 vs. McNeese State 78
- Jan 06, 2022 - McNeese State 92 vs. New Orleans 82
- Jan 16, 2021 - New Orleans 99 vs. McNeese State 84
- Feb 22, 2020 - New Orleans 82 vs. McNeese State 77
- Jan 18, 2020 - McNeese State 65 vs. New Orleans 52
- Feb 23, 2019 - New Orleans 60 vs. McNeese State 51
- Jan 12, 2019 - New Orleans 79 vs. McNeese State 66
- Feb 17, 2018 - New Orleans 90 vs. McNeese State 74
- Jan 06, 2018 - New Orleans 82 vs. McNeese State 75
- Feb 09, 2017 - New Orleans 69 vs. McNeese State 63
- Jan 26, 2017 - New Orleans 75 vs. McNeese State 56
- Feb 11, 2016 - McNeese State 87 vs. New Orleans 76
- Jan 30, 2016 - New Orleans 76 vs. McNeese State 64