McNeese State @ New Orleans

Current Records: McNeese State 6-19; New Orleans 6-17

The New Orleans Privateers are 12-3 against the McNeese State Cowboys since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. New Orleans and McNeese State will face off in a Southland battle at 5 p.m. ET at Lakefront Arena. The Privateers won both of their matches against McNeese State last season (88-75 and 82-78) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

New Orleans was expected to have a tough go of it on Thursday, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 84-59 punch to the gut against the Nicholls State Colonels.

Meanwhile, the Southeastern Louisiana Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday McNeese State proved too difficult a challenge. The Cowboys sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 69-66 victory.

The Privateers are now 6-17 while McNeese State sits at 6-19. McNeese State is 1-4 after wins this year, and New Orleans is 4-12 after losses.

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.95

The Cowboys are a slight 2-point favorite against the Privateers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

New Orleans have won 12 out of their last 15 games against McNeese State.