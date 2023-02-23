Who's Playing

Nicholls State @ New Orleans

Current Records: Nicholls State 14-13; New Orleans 8-18

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Nicholls State Colonels will be on the road. The Colonels and the New Orleans Privateers will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Lakefront Arena. New Orleans should still be riding high after a win, while Nicholls State will be looking to get back in the win column.

Nicholls State was just a bucket short of a victory on Monday and fell 72-71 to the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

Speaking of close games: on Saturday New Orleans sidestepped the NW State Demons for a 68-65 victory.

Nicholls State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-8-1 against the spread when favored.

The Colonels are now 14-13 while the Privateers sit at 8-18. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Nicholls State ranks seventh in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.5 on average. Less enviably, New Orleans is 363rd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 17.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against New Orleans.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.95

Odds

The Colonels are a 5-point favorite against the Privateers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonels as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nicholls State have won ten out of their last 15 games against New Orleans.