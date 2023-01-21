Who's Playing

NW State @ New Orleans

Current Records: NW State 11-8; New Orleans 6-11

What to Know

Get ready for a Southland battle as the New Orleans Privateers and the NW State Demons will face off at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Lakefront Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with New Orleans winning the first 85-77 at home and NW State taking the second 87-77.

The Privateers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 63-58 to the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

Meanwhile, the Southeastern Louisiana Lions typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Demons proved too difficult a challenge. NW State beat Southeastern Louisiana 91-81.

New Orleans is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The Privateers are now 6-11 while NW State sits at 11-8. Two stats to keep an eye on: New Orleans has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.20% from the floor on average, which is the 355th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. NW State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.20% percent of their shots, which is the 22nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Demons are a 3.5-point favorite against the Privateers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New Orleans have won nine out of their last 15 games against NW State.