Who's Playing

Southeastern Louisiana @ New Orleans

Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 12-9; New Orleans 6-13

What to Know

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Southeastern Louisiana and the New Orleans Privateers will face off in a Southland battle at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Lakefront Arena. The Lions are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

New Orleans is out to make up for these teams' game on Thursday. Southeastern Louisiana managed a 92-87 victory over New Orleans.

Southeastern Louisiana's win brought them up to 12-9 while the Privateers' defeat pulled them down to 6-13. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lions are stumbling into the matchup with the second most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.3 on average. New Orleans has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 357th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 80.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.95

Odds

The Lions are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Privateers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Southeastern Louisiana have won 11 out of their last 18 games against New Orleans.