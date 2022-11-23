Who's Playing

The Citadel @ New Orleans

Current Records: The Citadel 2-2; New Orleans 1-2

What to Know

The The Citadel Bulldogs are on the road again Wednesday and play against the New Orleans Privateers at 3 p.m. ET Nov. 23 at Lakefront Arena. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

A win for The Citadel just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They were dealt a punishing 89-42 defeat at the hands of the Butler Bulldogs. Forward Stephen Clark had a rough night: he played for 38 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-11 shooting and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for New Orleans as they lost 91-62 to the LSU Tigers last week. The Privateers were surely aware of their 23-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. A silver lining for them was the play of guard Khaleb Wilson-Rouse, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 21 points and eight boards.

The Citadel is now 2-2 while New Orleans sits at 1-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Citadel is 353rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.5 on average. The Privateers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 363rd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 23.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Privateers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.