Who's Playing

The Citadel @ New Orleans

Current Records: The Citadel 2-2; New Orleans 1-2

What to Know

The The Citadel Bulldogs are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the New Orleans Privateers at 3 p.m. ET Nov. 23 at Lakefront Arena. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

A win for The Citadel just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They were dealt a punishing 89-42 defeat at the hands of the Butler Bulldogs. Forward Stephen Clark had a rough night: he played for 38 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-11 shooting and four turnovers.

Meanwhile, New Orleans has to be aching after a bruising 91-62 loss to the LSU Tigers this past Thursday. The Privateers were surely aware of their 23-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. The losing side was boosted by guard Khaleb Wilson-Rouse, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and eight boards.

The losses put The Citadel at 2-2 and New Orleans at 1-2. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Citadel is 351st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.5 on average. The Privateers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 363rd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 23.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.