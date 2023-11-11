Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Niagara Purple Eagles

Current Records: Bucknell 0-2, Niagara 0-1

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

What to Know

The Bucknell Bison will head out on the road to face off against the Niagara Purple Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gallagher Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 20 to 6 on offense, a fact Bucknell found out the hard way on Wednesday. They suffered a grim 80-61 defeat to the Quakers. Bucknell was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 53-33.

Meanwhile, Niagara had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They fell 70-63 to the Fighting Irish on Monday.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Luke Bumbalough, who earned 14 points.

This is the second loss in a row for the Bison and nudges their season record down to 0-2. As for the Purple Eagles, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

Bucknell is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 13-16-1 record against the spread.

Bucknell strolled past Niagara in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 by a score of 68-50. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bucknell since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Niagara is a big 10.5-point favorite against Bucknell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 132 points.

Series History

Bucknell won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.