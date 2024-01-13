Halftime Report

Niagara is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Fairfield 52-36.

Niagara entered the game having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Fairfield step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Fairfield Stags @ Niagara Purple Eagles

Current Records: Fairfield 9-6, Niagara 6-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Niagara has been on the road for five straight, but on Friday they'll finally head home. The Niagara Purple Eagles and the Fairfield Stags will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Gallagher Center. Niagara pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 2-point favorite Stags.

Last Sunday, the Purple Eagles narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Gaels 75-73.

Meanwhile, Fairfield came tearing into Sunday's contest with seven straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They were the clear victor by a 82-61 margin over the Red Foxes. The oddsmakers were on Fairfield's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The Purple Eagles' win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 6-8. As for the Stags, their win bumped their record up to 9-6.

Niagara beat Fairfield 76-68 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Will Niagara repeat their success, or does Fairfield have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Fairfield is a slight 2-point favorite against Niagara, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

Niagara has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Fairfield.