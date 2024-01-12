Who's Playing

Fairfield Stags @ Niagara Purple Eagles

Current Records: Fairfield 9-6, Niagara 6-8

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Niagara has been on the road for five straight, but on Friday they'll finally head home. The Niagara Purple Eagles and the Fairfield Stags will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Gallagher Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Sunday, the Purple Eagles narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Gaels 75-73.

Meanwhile, Fairfield came tearing into Sunday's contest with seven straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They were the clear victor by a 82-61 margin over the Red Foxes. The oddsmakers were on Fairfield's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The Purple Eagles' win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 6-8. As for the Stags, their win bumped their record up to 9-6.

Niagara beat Fairfield 76-68 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Will Niagara repeat their success, or does Fairfield have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Niagara has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Fairfield.