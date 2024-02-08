Who's Playing
Iona Gaels @ Niagara Purple Eagles
Current Records: Iona 11-10, Niagara 12-10
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York
What to Know
Iona has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Niagara Purple Eagles will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gallagher Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Iona scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They slipped by the Broncs 94-93. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.
Meanwhile, the Purple Eagles beat the Golden Griffins 69-64 on Tuesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Niagara.
The Gaels' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-10. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.5 points per game. As for the Purple Eagles, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a massive bump to their 12-10 record this season.
Iona couldn't quite finish off the Purple Eagles when the teams last played back in January and fell 75-73. Can Iona avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Iona has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Niagara.
- Jan 07, 2024 - Niagara 75 vs. Iona 73
- Mar 10, 2023 - Iona 71 vs. Niagara 59
- Feb 12, 2023 - Iona 72 vs. Niagara 55
- Dec 02, 2022 - Iona 78 vs. Niagara 56
- Feb 06, 2022 - Niagara 80 vs. Iona 71
- Jan 16, 2022 - Iona 78 vs. Niagara 55
- Mar 12, 2021 - Iona 70 vs. Niagara 64
- Feb 29, 2020 - Niagara 100 vs. Iona 91
- Jan 12, 2020 - Niagara 70 vs. Iona 69
- Feb 10, 2019 - Iona 79 vs. Niagara 76