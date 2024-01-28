Who's Playing
Manhattan Jaspers @ Niagara Purple Eagles
Current Records: Manhattan 4-13, Niagara 10-9
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Niagara Purple Eagles and the Manhattan Jaspers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 28th at Gallagher Center. Manhattan is crawling into this matchup hobbled by ten consecutive losses, while Niagara will bounce in with three consecutive wins.
On Friday, the Purple Eagles were able to grind out a solid win over the Red Foxes, taking the game 67-62.
Meanwhile, Manhattan's game on Friday was all tied up 41-41 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took a 82-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Griffins.
The Purple Eagles are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 10-9 record this season. As for the Jaspers, their loss was their seventh straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-13.
Sunday's match is shaping up to be a blowout: Niagara just can't miss this season, having made 48.4% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Manhattan, though, as they've only made 40.5% of their shots per game this season. Given Niagara's sizeable advantage in that area, Manhattan will need to find a way to close that gap.
Niagara beat Manhattan 81-67 when the teams last played on January 5th. Will Niagara repeat their success, or does Manhattan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Manhattan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Niagara.
- Jan 05, 2024 - Niagara 81 vs. Manhattan 67
- Jan 27, 2023 - Niagara 68 vs. Manhattan 62
- Jan 08, 2023 - Manhattan 64 vs. Niagara 59
- Feb 04, 2022 - Niagara 80 vs. Manhattan 74
- Jan 18, 2022 - Niagara 72 vs. Manhattan 63
- Jan 16, 2021 - Manhattan 58 vs. Niagara 55
- Jan 15, 2021 - Manhattan 58 vs. Niagara 49
- Feb 07, 2020 - Manhattan 77 vs. Niagara 59
- Jan 05, 2020 - Manhattan 67 vs. Niagara 62
- Feb 15, 2019 - Manhattan 64 vs. Niagara 60