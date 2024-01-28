Who's Playing

Manhattan Jaspers @ Niagara Purple Eagles

Current Records: Manhattan 4-13, Niagara 10-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Niagara Purple Eagles and the Manhattan Jaspers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 28th at Gallagher Center. Manhattan is crawling into this matchup hobbled by ten consecutive losses, while Niagara will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

On Friday, the Purple Eagles were able to grind out a solid win over the Red Foxes, taking the game 67-62.

Meanwhile, Manhattan's game on Friday was all tied up 41-41 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They took a 82-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Griffins.

The Purple Eagles are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 10-9 record this season. As for the Jaspers, their loss was their seventh straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-13.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a blowout: Niagara just can't miss this season, having made 48.4% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Manhattan, though, as they've only made 40.5% of their shots per game this season. Given Niagara's sizeable advantage in that area, Manhattan will need to find a way to close that gap.

Niagara beat Manhattan 81-67 when the teams last played on January 5th. Will Niagara repeat their success, or does Manhattan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Manhattan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Niagara.