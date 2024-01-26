Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Niagara Purple Eagles

Current Records: Marist 9-7, Niagara 9-9

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Marist Red Foxes and the Niagara Purple Eagles are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 26th at Gallagher Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Marist has not done well against Siena recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. The Red Foxes came out on top in a nail-biter against the Saints and snuck past 50-48.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you make 11 more threes than your opponent, a fact Niagara proved on Sunday. They came out on top against the Mountaineers by a score of 82-71. The win made it back-to-back wins for Niagara.

The Red Foxes' victory bumped their record up to 9-7. As for the Purple Eagles, their win was their fifth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 9-9.

Marist beat Niagara 61-52 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Marist since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Marist has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Niagara.