Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Niagara Purple Eagles

Current Records: Marist 9-7, Niagara 9-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Marist Red Foxes and the Niagara Purple Eagles are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 26th at Gallagher Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Marist has not done well against Siena recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Sunday. The Red Foxes came out on top in a nail-biter against the Saints and snuck past 50-48.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you make 11 more threes than your opponent, a fact Niagara proved on Sunday. They came out on top against the Mountaineers by a score of 82-71. The win made it back-to-back wins for Niagara.

The Red Foxes' victory bumped their record up to 9-7. As for the Purple Eagles, their win was their fifth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 9-9.

Marist beat Niagara 61-52 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Marist since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Marist has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Niagara.

  • Feb 19, 2023 - Marist 61 vs. Niagara 52
  • Jan 15, 2023 - Marist 66 vs. Niagara 64
  • Mar 05, 2022 - Niagara 83 vs. Marist 52
  • Feb 14, 2022 - Marist 77 vs. Niagara 70
  • Mar 11, 2021 - Niagara 67 vs. Marist 62
  • Jan 02, 2021 - Niagara 86 vs. Marist 72
  • Jan 01, 2021 - Marist 63 vs. Niagara 61
  • Mar 10, 2020 - Niagara 56 vs. Marist 54
  • Feb 23, 2020 - Marist 76 vs. Niagara 54
  • Jan 31, 2020 - Marist 67 vs. Niagara 48