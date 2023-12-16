Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ Niagara Purple Eagles

Current Records: N.J. Tech 2-7, Niagara 2-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Niagara Purple Eagles' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the N.J. Tech Highlanders at 1:00 p.m. ET on December 16th at Gallagher Center. Niagara will be strutting in after a win while N.J. Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Niagara scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They put a hurting on the Bengals at home to the tune of 113-64. That looming 113-64 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Niagara yet this season.

N.J. Tech was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their contest with Wake Forest but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Highlanders as they lost 83-59 to the Demon Deacons on Saturday. N.J. Tech found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.5% worse than the opposition.

The Purple Eagles' win ended a five-game drought at home dating back to last season and bumped them up to 2-6. As for the Highlanders, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-7 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a blowout: Niagara just can't miss this season, having made 47.7% of their shots per game. It's a different story for N.J. Tech, though, as they've only made 38.9% of their shots per game this season. Given Niagara's sizeable advantage in that area, N.J. Tech will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Niagara is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 0-3 against the spread).

Odds

Niagara is a solid 6.5-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Purple Eagles as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

Series History

N.J. Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.