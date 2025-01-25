Who's Playing

Sacred Heart 7-12, Niagara 7-12

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Sacred Heart Pioneers and the Niagara Purple Eagles are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gallagher Center. The Pioneers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.2 points per game this season.

Having struggled with four losses in a row, Sacred Heart finally turned things around against Canisius on Thursday. They walked away with a 93-84 victory over the Golden Griffins. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Sacred Heart was working as a unit and finished the game with 26 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Canisius only posted 16.

Meanwhile, Niagara's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell just short of Marist by a score of 67-65.

Sacred Heart's win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-12. As for Niagara, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 7-12.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Sacred Heart has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Niagara, though, as they've been averaging only 31.2. Given Sacred Heart's sizable advantage in that area, Niagara will need to find a way to close that gap.