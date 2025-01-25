Who's Playing

Sacred Heart Pioneers @ Niagara Purple Eagles

Current Records: Sacred Heart 7-12, Niagara 7-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Sacred Heart Pioneers and the Niagara Purple Eagles are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gallagher Center. The Pioneers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.2 points per game this season.

Having struggled with four losses in a row, Sacred Heart finally turned things around against Canisius on Thursday. They walked away with a 93-84 victory over the Golden Griffins. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Sacred Heart was working as a unit and finished the game with 26 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Canisius only posted 16.

Meanwhile, Niagara's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell just short of Marist by a score of 67-65.

Sacred Heart's win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-12. As for Niagara, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 7-12.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Sacred Heart has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Niagara, though, as they've been averaging only 31.2. Given Sacred Heart's sizable advantage in that area, Niagara will need to find a way to close that gap.