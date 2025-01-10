Who's Playing
Saint Peter's Peacocks @ Niagara Purple Eagles
Current Records: Saint Peter's 5-6, Niagara 6-8
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 10, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $17.88
What to Know
We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Saint Peter's Peacocks and the Niagara Purple Eagles are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Gallagher Center. The Purple Eagles have the home-court advantage, but the Peacocks are expected to win by one point.
The experts predicted Saint Peter's would be headed in after a victory, but Quinnipiac made sure that didn't happen. Saint Peter's opened the new year with a less-than-successful 59-46 defeat to Quinnipiac. The contest marked the Peacocks' lowest-scoring match so far this season.
Meanwhile, Niagara came up short against Mt St Mary's on Sunday and fell 68-62.
Saint Peter's now has a losing record at 5-6. As for Niagara, they dropped their record down to 6-8 with the loss, which was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season.
Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Saint Peter's has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Niagara, though, as they've been averaging only 31.9. Given Saint Peter's sizable advantage in that area, Niagara will need to find a way to close that gap.
Saint Peter's came up short against Niagara in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 68-59. Can Saint Peter's avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Saint Peter's is a slight 1-point favorite against Niagara, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Peacocks as a 1.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 127 points.
Series History
Saint Peter's has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Niagara.
- Feb 02, 2024 - Niagara 68 vs. Saint Peter's 59
- Dec 01, 2023 - Saint Peter's 72 vs. Niagara 67
- Feb 26, 2023 - Saint Peter's 66 vs. Niagara 65
- Jan 22, 2023 - Niagara 59 vs. Saint Peter's 57
- Feb 27, 2022 - Saint Peter's 63 vs. Niagara 36
- Jan 21, 2022 - Saint Peter's 74 vs. Niagara 68
- Dec 12, 2020 - Saint Peter's 53 vs. Niagara 49
- Dec 11, 2020 - Saint Peter's 70 vs. Niagara 54
- Feb 27, 2020 - Niagara 63 vs. Saint Peter's 54
- Jan 26, 2020 - Saint Peter's 58 vs. Niagara 53