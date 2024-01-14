Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ Niagara Purple Eagles

Current Records: Siena 2-13, Niagara 7-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Niagara and Siena are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gallagher Center. Siena is crawling into this contest hobbled by eight consecutive losses, while Niagara will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 30.3% better than the opposition, a fact Niagara proved on Friday. They blew past the Stags 96-72. With that win, Niagara brought their scoring average up to 75.1 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Saints were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 67-63 to the Golden Griffins.

The Purple Eagles have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 7-8 record this season. As for the Saints, their defeat was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 2-13.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Niagara just can't miss this season, having made 48% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Siena, though, as they've only made 39.7% of their shots per game this season. Given Niagara's sizeable advantage in that area, Siena will need to find a way to close that gap.

Niagara beat Siena 71-65 in their previous meeting back in March of 2023. Does Niagara have another victory up their sleeve, or will Siena turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Niagara and Siena both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.