Who's Playing
Siena Saints @ Niagara Purple Eagles
Current Records: Siena 2-13, Niagara 7-8
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Niagara and Siena are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gallagher Center. Siena is crawling into this contest hobbled by eight consecutive losses, while Niagara will bounce in with four consecutive wins.
Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 30.3% better than the opposition, a fact Niagara proved on Friday. They blew past the Stags 96-72. With that win, Niagara brought their scoring average up to 75.1 points per game.
Meanwhile, the Saints were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 67-63 to the Golden Griffins.
The Purple Eagles have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 7-8 record this season. As for the Saints, their defeat was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 2-13.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Niagara just can't miss this season, having made 48% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Siena, though, as they've only made 39.7% of their shots per game this season. Given Niagara's sizeable advantage in that area, Siena will need to find a way to close that gap.
Niagara beat Siena 71-65 in their previous meeting back in March of 2023. Does Niagara have another victory up their sleeve, or will Siena turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Niagara and Siena both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 09, 2023 - Niagara 71 vs. Siena 65
- Feb 05, 2023 - Niagara 56 vs. Siena 54
- Jan 13, 2023 - Siena 70 vs. Niagara 64
- Mar 03, 2022 - Niagara 74 vs. Siena 52
- Jan 28, 2022 - Siena 60 vs. Niagara 56
- Feb 21, 2021 - Siena 68 vs. Niagara 66
- Feb 20, 2021 - Niagara 64 vs. Siena 62
- Mar 04, 2020 - Siena 77 vs. Niagara 55
- Jan 19, 2020 - Niagara 72 vs. Siena 71
- Mar 03, 2019 - Siena 72 vs. Niagara 65