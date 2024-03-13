Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Siena after losing seven in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 32-31 lead against Niagara.

Siena came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Siena Saints @ Niagara Purple Eagles

Current Records: Siena 4-27, Niagara 15-15

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 9:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 9:45 p.m. ET Where: Boardwalk Hall -- Atlantic City, New Jersey

Boardwalk Hall -- Atlantic City, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Niagara and Siena are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2020, but not for long. The Niagara Purple Eagles and the Siena Saints are set to clash at 9:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Boardwalk Hall in a MAAC postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Purple Eagles were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 63-62 to the Red Foxes.

Meanwhile, Siena's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their seventh straight defeat. They fell 68-54 to the Gaels. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Siena in their matchups with Iona: they've now lost three in a row.

The Purple Eagles have not been sharp recently as the team's lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-15 record this season. As for the Saints, they dropped their record down to 4-27 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Niagara just can't miss this season, having made 47% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Siena, though, as they've only made 40.1% of their shots this season. Given Niagara's sizable advantage in that area, Siena will need to find a way to close that gap.

Niagara is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those brave souls putting their money on Siena against the spread have faith in an upset since their 12-19 ATS record can't hold a candle to Niagara's 17-12.

Odds

Niagara is a big 10-point favorite against Siena, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 131 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Niagara and Siena both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.