Who's Playing

St. Peter's Peacocks @ Niagara Purple Eagles

Current Records: St. Peter's 1-4, Niagara 1-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

What to Know

St. Peter's is 8-2 against Niagara since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The pair will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Gallagher Center. St. Peter's might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 23 turnovers on Monday.

St. Peter's recent rough patch got a bit rougher after their third straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 71-40 loss at the hands of the Scarlet Knights.

Despite the loss, St. Peter's had strong showings from Michael Houge, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Armoni Zeigler, who scored 8 points along with 5 rebounds.

Even though they lost, St. Peter's were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Rutgers only pulled down 11.

Meanwhile, Niagara had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 69-61 win over the Red Flash on Saturday. The victory was just what Niagara needed coming off of a 92-73 loss in their prior contest.

The River Hawks' victory bumped their season record to 4-1 while the Peacocks' defeat dropped theirs to 1-3.

St. Peter's is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep St. Peter's opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread vs Niagara over their last nine matchups.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. Peter's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Niagara struggles in that department as they've been averaging 25.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Niagara is a slight 1.5-point favorite against St. Peter's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Purple Eagles as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 123.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

St. Peter's has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Niagara.