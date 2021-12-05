Who's Playing

Fairfield @ Niagara

Current Records: Fairfield 4-3; Niagara 3-4

What to Know

The Niagara Purple Eagles won both of their matches against the Fairfield Stags last season (68-51 and 81-61) and are aiming for the same result on Sunday. Niagara and Fairfield will face off in an MAAC battle at 1 p.m. ET at Gallagher Center. The Purple Eagles are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

Niagara came up short against the Monmouth Hawks on Friday, falling 57-49.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Fairfield beat the Canisius Golden Griffins 74-68 on Friday.

Niagara is now 3-4 while the Stags sit at a mirror-image 4-3. Fairfield is 2-1 after wins this year, and Niagara is 2-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Fairfield have won eight out of their last 13 games against Niagara.