Who's Playing
Fairfield @ Niagara
Current Records: Fairfield 4-3; Niagara 3-4
What to Know
The Niagara Purple Eagles won both of their matches against the Fairfield Stags last season (68-51 and 81-61) and are aiming for the same result on Sunday. Niagara and Fairfield will face off in an MAAC battle at 1 p.m. ET at Gallagher Center. The Purple Eagles are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
Niagara came up short against the Monmouth Hawks on Friday, falling 57-49.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Fairfield beat the Canisius Golden Griffins 74-68 on Friday.
Niagara is now 3-4 while the Stags sit at a mirror-image 4-3. Fairfield is 2-1 after wins this year, and Niagara is 2-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Fairfield have won eight out of their last 13 games against Niagara.
- Dec 19, 2020 - Niagara 81 vs. Fairfield 61
- Dec 18, 2020 - Niagara 68 vs. Fairfield 51
- Feb 21, 2020 - Fairfield 61 vs. Niagara 60
- Jan 03, 2020 - Niagara 75 vs. Fairfield 66
- Feb 17, 2019 - Niagara 78 vs. Fairfield 73
- Jan 07, 2019 - Fairfield 77 vs. Niagara 59
- Mar 03, 2018 - Fairfield 90 vs. Niagara 77
- Feb 10, 2018 - Niagara 95 vs. Fairfield 83
- Jan 20, 2018 - Fairfield 104 vs. Niagara 85
- Feb 26, 2017 - Fairfield 62 vs. Niagara 58
- Feb 02, 2017 - Fairfield 81 vs. Niagara 61
- Feb 20, 2016 - Fairfield 71 vs. Niagara 59
- Jan 15, 2016 - Fairfield 73 vs. Niagara 68