Who's Playing

Fairfield @ Niagara

Current Records: Fairfield 12-15; Niagara 14-12

What to Know

The Niagara Purple Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Purple Eagles and the Fairfield Stags will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Gallagher Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Niagara came up short against the Marist Red Foxes on Sunday, falling 61-52.

Fairfield lost a heartbreaker to the Manhattan Jaspers when they met last December, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. The Stags were just a bucket short of a win and fell 73-72 to Manhattan.

Niagara is now 14-12 while Fairfield sits at 12-15. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Purple Eagles are stumbling into the game with the 12th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.5 on average. Fairfield has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the ninth lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Fairfield have won ten out of their last 16 games against Niagara.