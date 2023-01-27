Who's Playing

Manhattan @ Niagara

Current Records: Manhattan 6-12; Niagara 10-9

The Niagara Purple Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Niagara and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Gallagher Center. The Purple Eagles will be strutting in after a win while Manhattan will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was a close one, but on Sunday Niagara sidestepped the St. Peter's Peacocks for a 59-57 victory.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Manhattan as they fell 67-65 to the Rider Broncs on Sunday.

Niagara's win brought them up to 10-9 while the Jaspers' defeat pulled them down to 6-12. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Purple Eagles are stumbling into the game with the 16th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.9 on average. Manhattan has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 32nd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

Series History

Manhattan have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Niagara.