Who's Playing
Manhattan @ Niagara
Current Records: Manhattan 6-12; Niagara 10-9
What to Know
The Niagara Purple Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Niagara and the Manhattan Jaspers will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Gallagher Center. The Purple Eagles will be strutting in after a win while Manhattan will be stumbling in from a loss.
It was a close one, but on Sunday Niagara sidestepped the St. Peter's Peacocks for a 59-57 victory.
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Manhattan as they fell 67-65 to the Rider Broncs on Sunday.
Niagara's win brought them up to 10-9 while the Jaspers' defeat pulled them down to 6-12. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Purple Eagles are stumbling into the game with the 16th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.9 on average. Manhattan has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 32nd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Manhattan have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Niagara.
- Jan 08, 2023 - Manhattan 64 vs. Niagara 59
- Feb 04, 2022 - Niagara 80 vs. Manhattan 74
- Jan 18, 2022 - Niagara 72 vs. Manhattan 63
- Jan 16, 2021 - Manhattan 58 vs. Niagara 55
- Jan 15, 2021 - Manhattan 58 vs. Niagara 49
- Feb 07, 2020 - Manhattan 77 vs. Niagara 59
- Jan 05, 2020 - Manhattan 67 vs. Niagara 62
- Feb 15, 2019 - Manhattan 64 vs. Niagara 60
- Jan 05, 2019 - Manhattan 90 vs. Niagara 80
- Feb 18, 2018 - Manhattan 82 vs. Niagara 72
- Jan 24, 2018 - Niagara 72 vs. Manhattan 63
- Jan 26, 2017 - Manhattan 70 vs. Niagara 69
- Jan 10, 2017 - Manhattan 78 vs. Niagara 69
- Jan 17, 2016 - Manhattan 69 vs. Niagara 64
- Jan 09, 2016 - Niagara 55 vs. Manhattan 53