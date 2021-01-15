The Niagara Purple Eagles and the Manhattan Jaspers are set to square off in an MAAC matchup at 4 p.m. ET on Friday at Draddy Gymnasium. Manhattan is 3-4 overall and 1-3 at home, while the Purple Eagles are 5-5 overall and 2-4 on the road. Manhattan has dominated this series over the years, winning eight of its last 10 matchups against Niagara.

Manhattan vs. Niagara spread: Manhattan +2

Manhattan vs. Niagara over-under: 128.5 points

Manhattan vs. Niagara money line: Manhattan +110, Niagara -130



What you need to know about Manhattan

The Quinnipiac Bobcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Manhattan proved too difficult a challenge. Manhattan came out on top in a nail-biter against Quinnipiac, sneaking past 45-42. The Jaspers held Quinnipiac to just 18 points in the second half.

Manhattan is averaging 63.7 points per game this season. The Jaspers are led by guard Anthony Nelson, who's scoring 16.3 points per game on average. He also leads the team in assists, averaging 2.7 per game. Also leading the charge for Manhattan is Elijah Buchanan, who adds 11.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

What you need to know about Niagara

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Niagara and the Rider Broncs on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Purple Eagles wrapped it up with a 66-55 win at home. Guard Marcus Hammond recorded a double-double in Saturday's victory, finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Kobi Nwandu also had a strong showing in Saturday's win over Rider, scoring a game-high 21 points. Nwandu has scored double-digit points in each of his past nine games and he's knocking down 44 percent of his field goal attempts this season.

How to make Niagara vs. Manhattan picks

