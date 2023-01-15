Who's Playing

Marist @ Niagara

Current Records: Marist 6-9; Niagara 9-7

What to Know

The Marist Red Foxes and the Niagara Purple Eagles are set to square off in an MAAC matchup at noon ET Jan. 15 at Gallagher Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Red Foxes winning the first 77-70 at home and Niagara taking the second 83-52.

Marist strolled past the Canisius Golden Griffins with points to spare this past Friday, taking the game 76-58.

Meanwhile, the Purple Eagles entered their matchup against the Siena Saints this past Friday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Niagara was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 70-64 to Siena.

Marist is expected to lose this next one by 5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Red Foxes are now 6-9 while Niagara sits at 9-7. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Marist is third worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.3 on average. The Purple Eagles have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 15th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Purple Eagles are a 5-point favorite against the Red Foxes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Purple Eagles as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Niagara have won eight out of their last 15 games against Marist.