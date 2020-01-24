Niagara vs. Monmouth odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 24 predictions from proven simulation
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Niagara and Monmouth.
The Niagara Purple Eagles will take on the Monmouth Hawks at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at the OceanFirst Bank Center in a battle of teams tied on top of the MAAC standings at 4-2 in conference play. Monmouth is 10-7 overall and 6-0 at home, while Niagara is 6-11 overall and 2-9 on the road. The Hawks are favored by eight points in the latest Monmouth vs. Niagara odds, while the over-under is set at 142. Before entering any Niagara vs. Monmouth picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 12 of the 2019-20 season on a 6-2 run on top-rated college basketball spread picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen handsome returns.
Now, it has simulated Monmouth vs. Niagara 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
The model has taken into account that Monmouth comes into this matchup playing extremely well. The Hawks have won three straight and five of six, with all five victories during that span coming by at least eight points. They played a tough early-season schedule that included opponents such as Kansas, Pittsburgh and Kansas State, but after a 1-4 start to the campaign, they've gone 9-3. The backcourt duo of Deion Hammond (15.5 ppg) and Ray Salnave (14.5 ppg) provides most of the offense.
But the Hawks aren't a lock to cover the Niagara vs. Monmouth spread. The Purple Eagles have also won three straight, knocking off Iona, Rider and Siena in a trio of games that all came down to the final possession. Six players average at least 6.0 ppg, with guards Marcus Hammond (13.1 ppg), James Towns (11.9 ppg) and Raheem Solomon (11.8 ppg) leading the way.
Both sides have a winning record against the spread this season with Niagara going 10-7 ATS, while Monmouth is 9-8 ATS.
So who wins Monmouth vs. Niagara? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
