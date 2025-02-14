We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on Friday's college basketball schedule as the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers will visit the Niagara Purple Eagles. Niagara is 10-14 overall and 6-4 at home, while Mount St. Mary's is 13-10 overall and 7-6 on the road. The Mountaineers have won back-to-back matchups with the Purple Eagles, including a 68-62 victory on Jan. 5. Mount St. Mary's is 13-9 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 college basketball season, while Niagara is 9-13-1 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston, N.Y. The Purple Eagles are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Niagara vs. Mount St. Mary's odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 135.5 points. Before entering any Mount St. Mary's vs. Niagara picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 15 of the 2024-25 season on a 211-154 betting roll (+2024) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Mount St. Mary's vs. Niagara. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for Niagara vs. Mount St. Mary's:

Niagara vs. Mount St. Mary's spread: Niagara -2.5

Niagara vs. Mount St. Mary's over/under: 135.5 points

Niagara vs. Mount St. Mary's money line: NIA: -132, MSM: +111

Niagara vs. Mount St. Mary's picks: See picks at SportsLine

Niagara vs. Mount St. Mary's streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Niagara can cover

Last Wednesday, Niagara was able to grind out a solid victory over Canisius, taking the game 71-60. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Purple Eagles, who heavily leaned on Josiah Davis, who had a standout performance with 24 points on 8 of 12 shooting. The Purple Eagles also got a huge contribution from their bench as reserves combined for 26 points, compared to the four starters, besides Davis, combining for just 21 points.

Niagara has now covered in three straight games, which is its longest ATS winning streak of the season. Meanwhile, Mount St. Mary's is just 2-6 ATS over its last eight. Look for Niagara to rely on its depth and highly efficient scoring to push its spread streak to four games as the team has seven players averaging at least 7.0 points per game, and it also leads the MAAC in both field goal percentage and 2-point percentage. Scoring inside the arc should open up opportunities from outside the arc, and the Purple Eagles can exploit a Mountaineers defense which allows the most made 3-pointers per game in MAAC play. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Mount St. Mary's can cover

Meanwhile, Mount St. Mary's fought the good fight in its overtime contest against Iona last Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It fell just short of the Gaels by a score of 70-67 as MSM dropped to 3-10 when scoring under 70 points. However, the team had a strong showing from Jedy Cordilia, who had 21 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. It was the second-most points and third-most boards that the senior has had all season.

The Mountaineers are a sterling 9-3 ATS as road underdogs this season, covering in 75% of those matchups. Just four teams in all of Division I have more ATS victories as a road dog, and Mount St. Mary's has covered in its last two road games overall. The squad will lean on its 3-point shot to pick up another victory over Niagara as the Mountaineers knocked down 47.4% of their outside attempts in their January victory over the Purple Eagles. That percentage is MSM's second-highest of the season, and the team boasts the top 3-point shooter in the conference in Carmelo Pacheco, who is converting 44.7% from deep. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Niagara vs. Mount St. Mary's picks

The model has simulated Mount St. Mary's vs. Niagara 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Niagara vs. Mount St. Mary's, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Mount St. Mary's vs. Niagara spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,000 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.