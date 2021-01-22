Teams that have struggled of late meet when the Niagara Purple Eagles face the host Quinnipiac Bobcats in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference action on Friday. The Purple Eagles, who have lost two in a row and three of four, are in eighth place in the conference at 4-6. The Bobcats (3-5), who have dropped three consecutive games, are 11th in the MAAC at 1-3. Quinnipiac is 3-1 on its home floor this season, while Niagara is 2-6 on the road.

Tip-off from People's UniCenter in Hamden, Conn., is slated for 4 p.m. ET. Quinnipiac leads the all-time series 11-7. The Purple Eagles are one-point favorites in the latest Niagara vs. Quinnipiac odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 132.5.

Niagara vs. Quinnipiac spread: Niagara -1

Niagara vs. Quinnipiac over-under: 129 points

NIA: Junior guard Marcus Hammond is averaging 18.7 points in four meetings with the Bobcats

QUIN: Senior forward Jacob Rigoni scored 37 points last weekend against Monmouth to surpass 1,000 career points

Why Niagara can cover



The Purple Eagles' offense has spread the wealth this season and has five players averaging 7.5 points or more. Leading the way is Hammond, who is averaging 14.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He has reached double figures in 10 games, including 24 against Fairfield on Dec. 19. He recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds against Rider.

Also averaging double digits is senior forward Kobi Nwandu, who is hitting on 43.5 percent of his field goals and 75 percent of his free throws. He is averaging 12.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and one steal per game. Nwandu has reached double figures in 10 of 12 games, including a 21-point performance against Rider on Jan. 9. Nwandu has led Niagara in scoring three times and scored his 1,000th career point on Jan. 15 against Manhattan.

Why Quinnipiac can cover

The Bobcats are led in scoring by Rigoni, who is averaging 10.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He is nearly automatic at the free throw line, hitting 27 of 30 shots (90 percent). Rigoni is closing in on the school record for made 3-pointers. He has 221 made 3-pointers, 32 short of Rob Monroe's record set from 2001-05. Rigoni has started in 73 consecutive games for Quinnipiac.

Also leading the Bobcats is freshman guard Tymu Chenery, who is averaging 10.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, one block and 0.6 steals per game. He is hitting 44.8 percent of his field goals, including 44 percent from 3-point range. Chenery has already posted five games with 10 or more points, including two separate games of 17 points. He was named MAAC Rookie of the Week on Nov. 30 for his performance in Quinnipiac's season opener against Farleigh Dickinson. He scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds in that game.

