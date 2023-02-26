Who's Playing

St. Peter's @ Niagara

Current Records: St. Peter's 10-16; Niagara 15-12

What to Know

The Niagara Purple Eagles and the St. Peter's Peacocks will face off in an MAAC clash at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 26 at Gallagher Center. Niagara should still be feeling good after a victory, while St. Peter's will be looking to right the ship.

The Purple Eagles were able to grind out a solid win over the Fairfield Stags on Friday, winning 76-68.

Meanwhile, St. Peter's ended up a good deal behind the Canisius Golden Griffins when they played on Friday, losing 66-53.

Niagara's victory brought them up to 15-12 while St. Peter's' loss pulled them down to 10-16. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Niagara is stumbling into the matchup with the 15th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64.9 on average. The Peacocks have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 38.10% percent of their shots, which is the 362nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York

Gallagher Center -- Niagara, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Peter's have won ten out of their last 15 games against Niagara.