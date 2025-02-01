Who's Playing

McNeese Cowboys @ Nicholls Colonels

Current Records: McNeese 16-5, Nicholls 12-9

How To Watch

What to Know

McNeese and Nicholls are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2021, but not for long. Both will face off in a Southland battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at David R. Stopher Gymnasium. The Cowboys will be looking to extend their current 11-game winning streak.

McNeese will bounce into Saturday's game after (finally) beating TX A&M-CC, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. McNeese escaped with a win on Monday against TX A&M-CC by the margin of a single free throw, 74-73.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 57 points in their last matchup, Nicholls made sure to put some points up on the board against UT-Rio Grande Valley on Monday. Nicholls came out on top against UT-Rio Grande Valley by a score of 82-75.

McNeese is on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 13 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 16-5 record this season. As for Nicholls, their victory bumped their record up to 12-9.

Looking ahead, McNeese is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This contest will be their 12th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 7-4 against the spread).

McNeese was able to grind out a solid win over Nicholls in their previous matchup back in January, winning 80-71. The rematch might be a little tougher for McNeese since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

McNeese is a big 9.5-point favorite against Nicholls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cowboys as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Nicholls and McNeese both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.