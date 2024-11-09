Halftime Report

South Alabama needs a victory to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. Sitting on a score of 30-24, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

South Alabama came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

South Alabama Jaguars @ Nicholls Colonels

Current Records: South Alabama 0-1, Nicholls 0-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: David R. Stopher Gymnasium -- Thibodaux, Louisiana

David R. Stopher Gymnasium -- Thibodaux, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars are headed away from home for the first time to take on the Nicholls Colonels at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at David R. Stopher Gymnasium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

South Alabama is leaving town to face Nicholls after disappointing their home crowd in their season opener. South Alabama fell to Central Michigan 74-70. The Jaguars didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Nicholls had to start their season on the road on Monday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a 91-84 hit to the loss column at the hands of New Mexico. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Robert Brown III put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 23 points. What's more, he also racked up three assists, the most he's had since back in November of 2023. Michael Gray Jr. was another key player, going 5 for 9 en route to 13 points.

South Alabama is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 15-13 record against the spread.

South Alabama came up short against Nicholls in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, falling 102-97. Can South Alabama avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Nicholls is a solid 5.5-point favorite against South Alabama, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Colonels slightly, as the game opened with the Colonels as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

Nicholls won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.