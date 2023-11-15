Who's Playing

Denver Pioneers @ Nicholls State Colonels

Current Records: Denver 1-1, Nicholls State 1-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center -- Mobile, Alabama Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Nicholls State Colonels will face off against the Denver Pioneers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Mitchell Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Nicholls State made the experts look like fools on Friday, as the team pulled off a huge upset of LSU. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Tigers and snuck past 68-66. Winning is a bit easier when you nail nine more threes than your opponent, as Nicholls State did.

Nicholls State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jalen White out in front who earned 17 points along with 6 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Diante Smith, who earned 18 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals.

Meanwhile, the Pioneers made easy work of the Mustangs on Thursday and carried off a 97-76 victory.

The win got the Colonels back to even at 1-1. As for the Pioneers, the victory also got them back to even at 1-1.