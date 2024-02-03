Who's Playing

Houston Chr. Huskies @ Nicholls State Colonels

Current Records: Houston Chr. 5-14, Nicholls State 10-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: David R. Stopher Gymnasium -- Thibodaux, Louisiana

What to Know

After three games on the road, Nicholls State is heading back home. The Nicholls State Colonels and the Houston Chr. Huskies will face off in a Southland battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at David R. Stopher Gymnasium. Houston Chr. took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Nicholls State, who comes in off a win.

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Nicholls State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They had just enough and edged the Lions out 87-84. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 15% worse than the opposition, a fact Houston Chr. found out the hard way on Monday. Their painful 80-58 defeat to the Lions might stick with them for a while. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Houston Chr. in their matchups with SE Louisiana: they've now lost four in a row.

The Colonels have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 10-10 record this season. As for the Huskies, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-14.

Nicholls State didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Houston Chr. in their previous matchup on January 6th, but they still walked away with a 98-94 win. Does Nicholls State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Houston Chr. turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Nicholls State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Houston Chr..