Mobile Rams @ Nicholls State Colonels

Current Records: Mobile 1-0, Nicholls State 4-8

Mobile is 0-4 against Nicholls State since November of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Mobile Rams will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Nicholls State Colonels at 2:00 p.m. ET at David R. Stopher Gym. Nicholls State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Mobile, who comes in off a win.

Even though Mobile has not done well against South Alabama recently (they were 0-6 in their previous six matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way back in November. The Rams walked away with an 83-74 victory over the Jaguars. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 24.5% better than the opposition, as Mobile's was.

Meanwhile, the Colonels came up short against the Tigers last Friday and fell 65-55. Nicholls State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Rams' win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Colonels, their defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-8.

Mobile ended up a good deal behind Nicholls State when the teams last played back in December of 2018, losing 84-67. Can Mobile avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Mobile is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

Nicholls State has won all of the games they've played against Mobile in the last 8 years.